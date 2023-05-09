Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 885,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 166,604 shares.The stock last traded at $46.31 and had previously closed at $46.38.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,641,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,747,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,269,000 after buying an additional 1,096,772 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,307.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 762,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 707,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after buying an additional 610,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after buying an additional 353,993 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

