JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE JELD opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

