Jet Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148,890.37 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.45 million and $148,890.37 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00988758 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,714.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

