Joe Goyne Buys 1,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. 40,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 40.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $17,401,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,085,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BancFirst by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 2,229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

