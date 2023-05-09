Joe Walsh Purchases 5,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,423.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joe Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Joe Walsh purchased 864 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,576.00.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of THRY stock remained flat at $20.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 141,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $716.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Thryv had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thryv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 113.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 391,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 86.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.