John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
