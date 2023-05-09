John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Further Reading

