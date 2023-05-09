Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Olivier Leonetti Sells 30,997 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

