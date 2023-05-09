Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Kemper Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kemper by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

