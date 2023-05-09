Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$220.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KXS. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$215.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$178.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$160.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$119.48 and a 52-week high of C$190.31.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.05 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.5550396 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$245,221.06. In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$1,136,286.96. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$245,221.06. Insiders have sold 10,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,708 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.