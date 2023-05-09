Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.33, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$7.47.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.3427342 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

