Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.
Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.1 %
Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.33, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$7.47.
Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.3427342 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
See Also
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.