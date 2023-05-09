Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Kornit Digital has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of KRNT opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $63.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
