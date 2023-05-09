Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Kornit Digital has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of KRNT opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

