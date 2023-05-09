Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,774 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,176. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

