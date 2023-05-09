Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,659. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

