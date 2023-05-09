Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSI. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $138.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $295,752,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,058,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Life Storage by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

