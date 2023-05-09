LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

