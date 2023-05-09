Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) PT Raised to $27.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMB. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Limbach has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $181.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Limbach by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limbach

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.