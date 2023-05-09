Lisk (LSK) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $124.38 million and $1.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003265 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,105,459 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.