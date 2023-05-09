Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 4.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 0.47% of S&P Global worth $508,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.70. The stock had a trading volume of 379,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,868. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

