Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $205.71. 968,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average is $203.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

