Luis P. Nieto, Jr. Sells 2,112 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 414,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

