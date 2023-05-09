Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.45 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS.

Lumentum Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 129.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $96.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LITE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

