MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,925,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,925,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,789 shares of company stock worth $7,183,040 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

