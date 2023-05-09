Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Drew Pinto Sells 700 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.99. 1,393,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,508. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Marriott International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,375,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.