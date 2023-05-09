Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Matson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $95.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,941 shares of company stock worth $1,219,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 123,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $10,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Stories

