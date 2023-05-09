Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Medtronic worth $165,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.