Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

