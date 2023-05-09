Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 555,944 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,249,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $306,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.44. 2,139,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

