Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $66.94 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $66,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after buying an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,172,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,043,000 after buying an additional 981,383 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. 537,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

