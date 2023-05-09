Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 138,512 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $232,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 31,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,698. The company has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

