Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.48 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00008751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $41.48 million and $218,884.20 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,375,441 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,560 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,369,365 with 17,087,494 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.3534027 USD and is down -9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $260,286.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.