Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $80.00 at TD Cowen

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.85.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,436 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

