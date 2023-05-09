Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.