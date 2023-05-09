Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) President Sells $15,254.40 in Stock

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) President Bob Farahi sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $15,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,458,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 72,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,120. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $120.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

