Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $1,699.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,699.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.19) to GBX 1,475 ($18.61) in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mondi has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

Mondi Increases Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9769 per share. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Uncoated Fine Paper, and Corporate. The Corrugated Packaging segment deals with the production of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

