Moore Capital Management LP Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.28. The company had a trading volume of 788,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,162. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

