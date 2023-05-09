Moore Capital Management LP Has $12.25 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 877,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,491,000 after acquiring an additional 573,556 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 43,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. 52,633,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833,295. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

