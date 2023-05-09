Moore Capital Management LP Takes $31.29 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,981 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,291,000. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.76. 937,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

