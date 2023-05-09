Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 650 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight Capital reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.44. 806,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,995. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

