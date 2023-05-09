Moreno Evelyn V Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

