Moreno Evelyn V Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,997 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.73 on Tuesday, hitting $202.63. 3,686,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $202.75. The company has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 942.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.