Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 10,370 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $193.24. The stock had a trading volume of 704,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

