Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $4,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

MS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,011. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

