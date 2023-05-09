Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.35. 754,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,431. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

