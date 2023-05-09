Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CVS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. 2,594,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

