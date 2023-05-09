Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,035 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.64. 889,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,715. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

