MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Announces Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRC Global Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

