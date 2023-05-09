Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,696,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,424,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after buying an additional 136,140 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.