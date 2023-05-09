National Bank Financial Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.13.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

