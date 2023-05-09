National Bank Financial Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.22.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.13.
Institutional Trading of Shopify
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.