NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $38.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00005847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,373,682 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

