NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.73 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00005876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $39.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00055523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,373,682 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

